Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Oracle by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.16.

ORCL stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

