Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,542 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

NASDAQ BL opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.