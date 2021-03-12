Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.34

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Dynamite has a market cap of $127,416.02 and $75,734.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 792,389 coins and its circulating supply is 371,552 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

