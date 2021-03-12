Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 435934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,593 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 596,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 252.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 247,181 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.76 million, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

