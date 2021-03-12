East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 11th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 291,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESSC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 1,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,563. East Stone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

