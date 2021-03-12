East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 11th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 291,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESSC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 1,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,563. East Stone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About East Stone Acquisition

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

