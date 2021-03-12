Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EATBF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,430. Eat Beyond Global has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70.

About Eat Beyond Global

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

