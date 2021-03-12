Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 196.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average is $115.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $141.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

