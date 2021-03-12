eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.51. 427,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,854. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

