eBoost (EBST) Price Up 685.6% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and approximately $72,071.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 685.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.36 or 0.00368725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000151 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.