Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $214.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

