Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $214.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.84. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

