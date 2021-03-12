EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0465 on Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $271,654.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,139.82 or 0.99778021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00032182 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00091049 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003341 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

