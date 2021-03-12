Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 19,252 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 284,761 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

NYSE:CP opened at $369.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.70. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

