Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 129,446 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 172.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,446 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.10% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,341,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,490 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

