Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 2,365 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Northern Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

