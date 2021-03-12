Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,424. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

