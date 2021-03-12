Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,795 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

