Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,876 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Ciena worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $2,189,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $154,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $121,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $2,298,524. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

