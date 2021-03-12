Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.52. 31,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,940. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

