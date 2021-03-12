Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $5.71 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,170 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.