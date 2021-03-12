Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $6.74 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

WSM opened at $129.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.