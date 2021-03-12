Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $5.81 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,524,000 after buying an additional 2,266,980 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 19,626.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,028,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,714 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,933.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,426,000 after purchasing an additional 991,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after purchasing an additional 975,198 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

NYSE TRP opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

