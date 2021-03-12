Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $7.23 Million Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

SUI stock opened at $143.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.61, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $167.07.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

