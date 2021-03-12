Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,832 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,280. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.83, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

