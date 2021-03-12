Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,798 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $3,937,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 15,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 31,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $263.97 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.49, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.