Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,798 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $3,937,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 15,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 31,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $263.97 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.49, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.47.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.