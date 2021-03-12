Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.15% of Cirrus Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

