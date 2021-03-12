Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $27.90. 24,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.