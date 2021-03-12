Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after acquiring an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $414.52 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $417.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.56.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

