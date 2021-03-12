Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 1,579 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $703.50 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $778.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.35. The stock has a market cap of $675.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,352.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $362,403.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,063 shares of company stock worth $63,000,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

