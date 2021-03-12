Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,253 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,817 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,375 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,153.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

