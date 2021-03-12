Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,965 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS stock opened at $312.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

