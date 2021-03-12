Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 62,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.05. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $233.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

