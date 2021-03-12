Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,967 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172,855 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD opened at $182.26 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,438 shares of company stock worth $3,175,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.