Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 143,838 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 143,838 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.05% of F5 Networks worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $86,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,325.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,638. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

FFIV stock opened at $192.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

