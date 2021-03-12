Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) & BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Critical Analysis

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.07%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 141.51%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioCardia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.25 million ($3.08) -3.13 BioCardia $710,000.00 67.05 -$14.71 million ($2.61) -1.47

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -100.60% -57.76% BioCardia -5,103.95% -496.87% -178.90%

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioCardia beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide that has completed phase 2 clinical trial to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

