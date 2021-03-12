El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) CFO Laurance Roberts Sells 18,600 Shares

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,392. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $700.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LOCO. Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

