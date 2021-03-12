Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Elastic worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,181,484 shares of company stock valued at $169,074,364. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

