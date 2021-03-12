Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report $160,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $240,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $510,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.42 million, with estimates ranging from $15.28 million to $17.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

SOLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.