Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.07. 108,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 89,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

