Elrond (EGLD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $99.13 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $136.89 or 0.00242790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $99.13 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010070 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.88 or 0.02269979 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,342,542 coins and its circulating supply is 17,111,079 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

