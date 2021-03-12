Elrond ERD (ERD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.38 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.62 or 0.00455998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.80 or 0.00539837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

