ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,381.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $64,266.86 and $10,381.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00663070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

