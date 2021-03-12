Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Up 139.3% in February

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eltek by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

ELTK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,333. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of -2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. Eltek has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

