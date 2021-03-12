Elysian (ELY) 1-Day Volume Tops $83,412.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $108,111.89 and $83,412.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00648499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 107.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00035740 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars.

