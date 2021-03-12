Emerald Crypto (EMD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 27% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 167.8% against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $207,148.17 and $8.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

