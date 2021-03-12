Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 199.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 119,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

