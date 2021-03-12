Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMLAF. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of EMLAF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370. Empire has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.