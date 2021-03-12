Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMP.A. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.34. 146,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,861. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.43.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

