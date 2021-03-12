Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.