Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.63 Million

Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $375.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $365.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.67 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $289.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 14,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

